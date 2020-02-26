in TV News

Justin Bieber Set For Multiple “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes, Including Demi Lovato-Hosted Broadcast

Justin Bieber will appear on a handful of episodes next week.

Justin Bieber appears on 1/28/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Updated “Ellen DeGeneres Show” listings confirm that Justin Bieber will be appearing on four broadcast next week.

According to the new listings, Justin Bieber will kick things off with a “cameo appearance” on the March 3 broadcast (also featuring guests Elizabeth Warren and Khalid).

He will then perform on March 4 (also featuring guests David Beckham and Usher) and March 5 (also featuring an interview with Demi Lovato), before making an unspecified appearance on the March 6 episode (also featuring Demi Lovato as guest host and a performance by Jhene Aiko, Miguel and Future).

Because “Ellen” listings have been very subject to change in recent weeks, the aforementioned lineups should be treated as tentative.

