Numerous Songs From Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Appear On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The album itself debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Justin Bieber - Changes Cover | Def Jam

As Justin Bieber’s “Changes” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, numerous tracks from the album appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Intentions (featuring Quavo),” the current radio single, leads the way among Bieber tracks at #9. Lead single “Yummy” appears at #11, ahead of the debuting “Forever (featuring Post Malone & Clever)” at #24.

The album also has representation in “Come Around Me” (#86), “Habitual” (#98), and “All Around Me” (#100).

Not limited to the “Changes” tracks, Bieber also has two additional collaborations: “10,000 Hours (with Dan + Shay)” at #13 and “I Don’t Care (with Ed Sheeran)” at #39.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on activity from streams, sales and radio activity.

