David Beckham, Khalid Scheduled For March 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

On March 1, Inter Miami will make its MLS debut. Two days later, president and owner David Beckham will drop by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Indeed, Beckham will be the lead interview guest on the March 3 broadcast. The episode will also feature Khalid, who will be appearing for both an interview and musical performance on the episode.

Who else will soon be dropping by “Ellen”? The official (albeit subject-to-change) listings follow:

February 24 – Trevor Noah

February 25 – Cher (interview and performance)

February 26 – Kristen Bell

February 27 – Kris Jenner

February 28 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, guest host Sean Hayes

March 2 – Judge Judy, “Danger Word” with Chris Pratt

March 3 – David Beckham, Khalid (interview and performer)

March 4 – Ed O’Neil, Usher

March 5 – Demi Lovato

March 6 – Guest host Demi Lovato