David Beckham, Khalid Scheduled For March 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

On March 1, Inter Miami will make its MLS debut. Two days later, president and owner David Beckham will drop by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Indeed, Beckham will be the lead interview guest on the March 3 broadcast. The episode will also feature Khalid, who will be appearing for both an interview and musical performance on the episode.
Who else will soon be dropping by “Ellen”? The official (albeit subject-to-change) listings follow:
February 24 – Trevor Noah
February 25 – Cher (interview and performance)
February 26 – Kristen Bell
February 27 – Kris Jenner
February 28 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, guest host Sean Hayes
March 2 – Judge Judy, “Danger Word” with Chris Pratt
March 3 – David Beckham, Khalid (interview and performer)
March 4 – Ed O’Neil, Usher
March 5 – Demi Lovato
March 6 – Guest host Demi Lovato
