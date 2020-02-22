in TV News

Demi Lovato Scheduled For Interview, Guest Hosting Gig On Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

She is tentatively set for the March 5 and 6 broadcasts.

Tentative listings say that Demi Lovato will be appearing on two upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes.

The music star will first appear as an interview guest on the March 5 “Ellen” broadcast. She will then return as a guest host for the March 6 iteration. No other guests have yet been announced for either episode.

“Ellen” listings are always subject to change, and it is worth noting that there have been some notable changes in recent months. Still, all indication is that Demi Lovato will be appearing in a big way on the popular daytime talk show.

