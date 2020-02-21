in TV News

First Look: Sofia Carson, Lana Condor Appear On February 24 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

NBC shares an early look at Monday’s “Lilly.”

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH -- Episode 149 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh -- (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)

Like most late-night talk shows, NBC’s “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” was in re-runs this past week.

Like most late-night talk shows, it will return to originals this coming week.

The string of new episodes will begin on February 24, as Sofia Carson and Lana Condor drop by the broadcast. As is the norm for celebrity guests, they will join host Lilly Singh for a fair share of fun and conversation.

The episode will air at 1:35AM ET/PT Monday night (technically early Tuesday), but photos from the taping are already below:

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: Lana Condor — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: Sofia Carson — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)
A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH — Episode 149 — Pictured: (l-r) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson, Lilly Singh — (Photo by: Samantha McRoberts/NBC)

