BTS Releases Track List For “Map Of The Soul: 7,” Album Includes Collaboration With Sia

With five days remaining until the release of “Map Of The Soul: 7,” BTS revealed the official track list for its new album.

The physical version of the album contains 19 tracks, while the digital release will contain an additional song. Five first appeared on 2019’s “Map Of The Soul: Perosna,” while the other 14/15 are new.

According to an official Big Hit press release, “ON” will represent the album’s lead single. A second version of “ON,” featuring vocals from Sia, appears as the aforementioned digital-only track. “The collaboration between the two artists came to be as BTS reached out to Sia to work together on their latest record,” notes the press release.

The full track list follows; the album arrives on Friday, February 21:

[TRACKLIST]

1. Intro : Persona

2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude : Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

19. Outro : Ego

20. ON (Feat. Sia)