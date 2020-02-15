in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

MONSTA X’s “All About Luv” Pacing For 35-43K US Sales, 38-47K Total US Units

“All About Luv” is MONSTA X’s all-English album.

Monsta X - Press Photo courtesy of Gramophone

Opening week US projections are available for MONSTA X’s new “All About Luv.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the all-English album is expected to sell 35-43K copies in the US this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 38-47K in total first-week consumption.

Although it will not challenge for #1, “All About Luv” could land inside the Top 10 for overall units. It may be a Top 3 performer for sales; only Justin Bieber’s “Changes” and Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush” are on a clear track to sell more albums this week.

all about luvmonsta x

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Projected For #1 With 185-210K US Sales, 270-320K Total US Units

BTS Releases Track List For “Map Of The Soul: 7,” Album Includes Collaboration With Sia