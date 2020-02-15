MONSTA X’s “All About Luv” Pacing For 35-43K US Sales, 38-47K Total US Units

Opening week US projections are available for MONSTA X’s new “All About Luv.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the all-English album is expected to sell 35-43K copies in the US this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 38-47K in total first-week consumption.

Although it will not challenge for #1, “All About Luv” could land inside the Top 10 for overall units. It may be a Top 3 performer for sales; only Justin Bieber’s “Changes” and Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush” are on a clear track to sell more albums this week.