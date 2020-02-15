in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Projected For #1 With 185-210K US Sales, 270-320K Total US Units

“Changes” will debut atop this week’s album sales and consumption charts.

Early US projections have arrived for Justin Bieber’s “Changes,” and they confirm a #1 trajectory for the new album.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Changes” should sell 185-210K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 270-320K in total first-week consumption.

Based on those projections, “Changes” should debut as a comfortable #1 for both sales and total units.

It may, moreover, rank as 2020’s top debut in both columns. To date, Halsey’s “Manic” holds the high mark for opening week sales (180K), while Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” is the top dog for total consumption (279K).

“Changes” is the follow-up to Bieber’s “Purpose,” which debuted with 522K US sales and 649K total US units.

