Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio; Lizzo, Taylor Swift Songs Make Top 25

“RITMO,” “Cuz I Love You,” and “The Man” rise at pop radio.

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO,” Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Taylor Swift’s “The Man” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“RITMO” officially enters the Top 20, while the latter two tracks hit the Top 25.

Played 3,787 times during the February 2-8 tracking period (+602), “RITMO” rises two places to #20 on this week’s chart.

“Cuz I Love You” concurrently rises six places to #24. It posted a tracking period play count of 2,944 (+1,522).

“The Man” also rises six places, in its case moving from #31 to #25. The “Lover” single received 2,790 spins (+1,381).

