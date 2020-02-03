Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” Earns #34 On Billboard Hot 100, #1 On Digital Song Sales Following Grammys Debut

Launched with an acclaimed Grammy Awards performance, Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” predictably charts prominently on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song starts at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100, which ranks songs from all genres based on streams, sales and radio airplay. “Anyone” fared particularly well on the sales front, earning #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. It is her first chart-topper on the sales listing.

Although the Grammys boost (not to mention buzz over her musical comeback) surely helped, it is worth noting that “Anyone” had a disadvantage from a chart standpoint: it launched late on the third day of the January 24-30 tracking period.