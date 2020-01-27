Songs By BROCKHAMPTON, Roddy Ricch, Regard, Ally Brooke Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

BROCKHAMPTON’s “Sugar,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Regard’s “Ride It,” and Ally Brooke’s “No Good” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Sugar” enters this week’s Top 40 at #35. The track received 1,059 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 221.

“The Box” concurrently enters the listing at #38, topping last week’s position by 11. It received 668 tracking period plays (+328).

“Ride It” enjoys a seven-place bump to #39. It posted a tracking period play count of 609 (+226).

Played 514 times during the tracking week (+102), “No Good” ascends five spots to #40.