Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” adds another week to its reign as the #1 song in America.

The smash hit scores a third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also remains the most-streamed song in the nation, while continuing to post strong sales and growing radio figures.

Its closest competition again comes from Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake),” which holds at #2 on the Hot 100. Eminem’s new “Godzilla (featuring Juice WRLD)” debuts at #3, ahead of POst Malone’s “Circles” (#4, -1) and Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#5, -1).

“Godzilla” marks Eminem’s twenty-second career Top 10 hit.