Gary Clark, Jr, Tool, Cage The Elephant, Vampire Weekend Earn Major Rock Grammy Awards

Five major rock trophies were distributed during the 62nd Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. Two went to Gary Clark, Jr.

The artist won the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song Grammys, both for his “This Land.”

Other big rock winners included TOOL (Best Metal Performance for “7empest”), Cage The Elephant (Best Rock Album for “Social Cues”) and Vampire Weekend (Best Alternative Music Album for “Father Of The Bride”).

The premiere ceremony is entering its fourth hour. It precedes the main show, which will take place at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS.