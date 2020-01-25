in Music News

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” Headed For Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Sad Tonight” is making big gains following its official impact.

Chelsea Cutler by Meredith Truax, courtesy of Republic/UMG

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight,” which officially impacted pop radio this past Tuesday, is already on track for the format’s Top 50.

“Sad Tonight” received 347 spins during the first six days of the January 19-25 tracking period. The count yields a #46 position on the building/real-time Mediabase chart.

Given its rate of growth, “Sad Tonight” should have no trouble retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking. It should, moreover, be able to challenge for a Top 40 position in the very near future.

“Sad Tonight” is the official radio single from Cutler’s debut studio album “How To Be Human.”

