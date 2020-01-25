in TV News

Matt Bomer Will Chat With Guest Host Sean Hayes On January 31 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Matt Bomer will make an upcoming appearance on “Ellen.”

Matt Bomer - The Sinner Promo Photo (Photo by: Matthias Clamer/USA Network)

As the February 6 third season premiere of “The Sinner” draws near, new cast member Matt Bomer will be making noteworthy TV appearances.

Along with previously reported stops at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (January 27) and “Live With Kelly & Ryan” (January 28), Bomer will appear on the January 31 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Bomer will not, however, be chatting with DeGeneres. His interview will instead be led by guest host Sean Hayes.

In addition to Bomer and Hayes, the episode will feature child dancer Oliver McCallum.

Official “Ellen” listings follow:

January 27 – Emily Blunt, trapeze performance by Duo Transcend
January 28 – Justin Bieber, musical guests Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile
January 29 – Hoda Kotb, Lior Suchard
January 30 – Kendall Jenner
January 31 – Matt Bomer, Oliver McCallum, guest host Sean Hayes

