Selena Gomez Chats With Guest Host Jennifer Aniston On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Jennifer Aniston plays a daytime talk show host on her Apple series “The Morning Show.”

Friday, she gets to be one in real life. The beloved actress guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Along with Will Ferrell, the guest list includes Selena Gomez. Gomez, who just debuted atop the Billboard 200 with her album “Rare,” chats about a variety of topics. Among them? Her love for Aniston’s breakthrough series “Friends.”

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but video highlights from the Ferrell and Gomez appearances are already available. View them below.