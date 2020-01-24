Sofia Carson & R3HAB Scheduled To Perform on January 29 “Good Morning America”

Last month, Sofia Carson and R3HAB released the collaborative single “I Luv U.”

Next week, the artists will appear together on a daytime talk show.

ABC says that Carson and R3HAB will perform on the January 29 edition of “Good Morning America.” The episode will also feature a chat with Jude Law and a cooking segment with Pati Jinich.

Official “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, January 27– Actors Will Ferrell & Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Downhill”); GMA kicks off Ultimate Nachos Week with Chef Michael Symon

Tuesday, January 28– Actress Blake Lively (“The Rhythm Section”); actor and Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”); cooking with Chef George Duran

Wednesday, January 29— Actor Jude Law (“The Rhythm Section”); cooking with Chef Pati Jinich; a performance by Sofia Carson & DJ R3HAB

Thursday, January 30– Director and Academy Award nominee Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; cooking with Chef Richard Blais; a performance by Wayne Brady

Friday, January 31– Cooking with Chefs Leah Cohen & Carla Hall

Saturday, February 1– Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; cooking with Chef Dale Talde