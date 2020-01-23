Chelsea Cutler Performs On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

As release week for her album “How To Be Human” draws to a close, Chelsea Cutler takes the stage on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The performance marks the debut “Late Night” appearance for Cutler, who has been making waves (and building a passionate fanbase) over the past few years.

“How To Be Human” features Cutler’s new single “Sad Tonight,” which is amassing support at pop radio.

Along with the Cutler performance, Thursday’s “Late Night” features discussions with Eric McCormack and Lewis Black. It airs at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC.

First-look photos follow: