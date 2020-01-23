Special Look: Tentative Grammy Seat Cards Revealed For BTS, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, More

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is three days away, and preparations are in full swing within the walls of the Staples Center.

In addition to performance rehearsals and set building, those preparations include laying out seat cards for the celebrity attendees.

Chronicled in a selection of photos from CBS, the cards reveal where high-profile names like BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Dave Chappelle, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, and more will sit at the show.

It is worth noting that seat cards tend to be very tentative. Acts will move around during the show, especially if they take the stage for performances, presentations or award speeches. There is, of course, also the possibility that some of the featured names will not actually be attending the show.