Special Look: Tentative Grammy Seat Cards Revealed For BTS, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, More

CBS has shared a look inside the site of this year’s Grammy ceremony.

Backstage at the rehearsals for THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is three days away, and preparations are in full swing within the walls of the Staples Center.

In addition to performance rehearsals and set building, those preparations include laying out seat cards for the celebrity attendees.

Chronicled in a selection of photos from CBS, the cards reveal where high-profile names like BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Dave Chappelle, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, and more will sit at the show.

It is worth noting that seat cards tend to be very tentative. Acts will move around during the show, especially if they take the stage for performances, presentations or award speeches. There is, of course, also the possibility that some of the featured names will not actually be attending the show.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

