First Look: Noah Centineo Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1194 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Noah Centineo and host Jimmy Fallon during "Water War" on January 23, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
With less than three weeks remaining until the release of “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” franchise breakout Noah Centineo appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Centineo is the lead interview guest on Thursday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, he also battles Jimmy Fallon in a “Water War.”
Along with Centineo, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Wendy Williams. Later, Griselda takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
