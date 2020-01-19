in Music News

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“Lose You To Love Me” becomes Gomez’s fifth career #1 at pop radio.

Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me alternate video | Interscope

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s listing, seizes the throne from Post Malone’s “Circles.” The Gomez tune received 19,140 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 673 spins.

“Lose You To Love Me” follows “Come & Get It,” “Good For You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Hands To Myself” in becoming the artist’s fifth career #1 at pop radio.

The aforementioned “Circles” falls to #2 on this week’s chart with 19,081 spins (-337).

Up one place, Maroon 5’s “Memories” earns #3. Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” slips one spot to #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” spends another week at #5.

lewis capaldilizzolose you to love memaroon 5post maloneSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Guest Host Jennifer Aniston To Interview Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell On January 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Camila Cabello, The Weeknd Songs Enter Top 20