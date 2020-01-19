Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s listing, seizes the throne from Post Malone’s “Circles.” The Gomez tune received 19,140 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 673 spins.

“Lose You To Love Me” follows “Come & Get It,” “Good For You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Hands To Myself” in becoming the artist’s fifth career #1 at pop radio.

The aforementioned “Circles” falls to #2 on this week’s chart with 19,081 spins (-337).

Up one place, Maroon 5’s “Memories” earns #3. Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” slips one spot to #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” spends another week at #5.