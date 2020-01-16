Chelsea Cutler Scheduled To Perform On January 23 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Chelsea Cutler is headed to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms the artist for the January 23 edition of its late-night talk show. According to tentative listings, she will perform “Sad Tonight” in the closing segment of the broadcast.

The episode will also feature interviews with Eric McCormack and Lewis Black. Adam Marcello will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

Official listings follow:

Thursday, January 16: Guests Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Guy Pearce (FX’s A Christmas Carol) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). (OAD 12/17/19)

Friday, January 17: Guests Senator Elizabeth Warren (2020 Presidential Campaign), David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia) and musical guest H.E.R. (“Slide”). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/6/20)

Monday, January 20: Guests Michael Moore (TBD) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0938

Tuesday, January 21: Guests Aidy Bryant (Shrill, SNL), Lewis Black (It Gets Better Every Day, The Rant is Due) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (U.S. Representative in California’s 15th Congressional District). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0939

Wednesday, January 22: Guests Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent: The Champions) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0940

Thursday, January 23: Guests Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Lewis Black (It Gets Better Every Day, The Rant is Due) and musical guest Chelsea Cutler (“Sad Tonight,” Album: How To Be Human. Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0941

Friday, January 24: Guest Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/9/20)