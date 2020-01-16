First Look: Caitlyn Smith Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

One of the most powerful vocalists (and overall live performers) in mainstream country music takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Smith performs her new single “Long Time Coming” in the closing segment of the broadcast.

Wednesday’s “Late Night” also features interviews with Billy Porter and Amy Klobuchar.

Taped in advance, it will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Caitlyn Smith performance should start at around the 50-minute mark of the episode.

Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy photos from the taping:

