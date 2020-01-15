Little Big Town Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Few star acts perform as consistently well as Little Big Town, which means viewers have a great reason to watch Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In support of its new album “Nightfall,” the country quartet closes the episode with a performance. Said album arrives this coming Friday, January 17.

Along with the Little Big Town performance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” features interviews with Robert Downey, Jr and Aidy Bryant. RDJ also appears in a separate comedy segment.

Taped prior to broadcast, the episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Little Big Town performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.

First-look photos follow: