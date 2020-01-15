Halsey To Support “Manic” On January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Halsey will release her eagerly anticipated album “Manic” this Friday, January 17.

Next week, she will support the album with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Halsey for the January 22 edition of its flagship talk show. The network has not yet formally announced Halsey’s role, but she will likely be an interview and musical guest. Leslie Jones is the only other guest listed for the broadcast.

