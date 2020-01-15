in TV News

Ratings: “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Slips For Tuesday’s Episode, Still Wins Night

The deciding “GOAT” match endured a viewership loss.

Night Four of Jeopardy - The Greatest Of All Time (ABC/Eric McCandless) KEN JENNINGS

Awareness that Ken Jennings could secure victory in “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” did not prevent a ratings decline for Tuesday’s episode.

The decline did not, however, affect the show’s standing as a dominant performer.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s episode drew a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating. It averaged 13.51 million in overall viewership. The numbers trail the 2.2 rating and 15.55 million viewer mark garnered by last Thursday’s episode.

They nonetheless convincingly ranked as the best of the night. “This Is Us,” the #2 show in adults 18-49, drew a 1.4. “NCIS,” the #2 show in viewership, attracted an audience of 10.00 million.

The competition from “This Is Us,” of course, may have contributed slightly to the live+same-day “Jeopardy” decline. None of last week’s episodes faced a show with its degree of young adult popularity.

Jennings seized his opportunity to clinch the competition Tuesday, bringing an end to the tournament after four nights. Across the four episodes, “The Greatest Of All Time” emerged as the season’s top-drawing non-sports or awards program. It was an undeniable success for ABC.

