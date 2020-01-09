Ratings: “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Stays Hot, Fuels Season Highs For “Modern Family,” “Single Parents”

Like the premiere, night two of “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” delivered strong ratings.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Wednesday’s episode drew a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 14.82 million overall viewers. The performance roughly matched that of Tuesday’s premiere, which drew a slightly stronger 2.4 rating but slightly weaker 14.42 million viewer mark.

Both numbers, again, ranked as the night’s best.

Benefiting from the “Jeopardy” lead-in, ABC’s “Modern Family” delivered season highs at 9PM. The comedy, which ends this spring, returned with a 1.5 in the demo and 6.40 million in overall viewership. No previous season 11 episode topped a 1.1 in the demo or 4.32 million in viewers.

9:30PM comedy “Single Parents” also scored season highs of 0.9 in the demo and 3.40 million in viewership.

“Stumptown” closed the night with 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.73 million in overall viewership.