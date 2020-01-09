in TV News

Ratings: “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” Stays Hot, Fuels Season Highs For “Modern Family,” “Single Parents”

“The Greatest Of All Time” again delivered great ratings.

Like the premiere, night two of “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” delivered strong ratings.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Wednesday’s episode drew a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 14.82 million overall viewers. The performance roughly matched that of Tuesday’s premiere, which drew a slightly stronger 2.4 rating but slightly weaker 14.42 million viewer mark.

Both numbers, again, ranked as the night’s best.

Benefiting from the “Jeopardy” lead-in, ABC’s “Modern Family” delivered season highs at 9PM. The comedy, which ends this spring, returned with a 1.5 in the demo and 6.40 million in overall viewership. No previous season 11 episode topped a 1.1 in the demo or 4.32 million in viewers.

9:30PM comedy “Single Parents” also scored season highs of 0.9 in the demo and 3.40 million in viewership.

“Stumptown” closed the night with 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.73 million in overall viewership.

