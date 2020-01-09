in TV News

Madelaine Petsch Scheduled For January 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

The “Riverdale” actress will visit “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Season four of “Riverdale” will resume on January 22.

Ahead of the midseason premiere, star Madelaine Petsch will appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The actress will appear on the Tuesday, January 14 edition of the episode. That episode will also feature a visit from Rob Lowe, as well as a “Kelly-oke” cover of “Finesse.”

Who else can you expect on “Kelly”? Listings follow:

January 10 – Octavia Spencer, David Dobrik (Cover: Sunflower)
January 13 – Howie Mandel, Kandi Burruss, Science with Dr. Moo (Cover: Hella Good)
January 14 – Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch (Cover: Finesse)
January 15 – Jerry Springer, Lauren Ash, Mirna Valerio (Cover: I Love It)
January 16 – Abigal Spencer, Nico Santos (Cover: Ex’s & Oh’s)

