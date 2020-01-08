Little Big Town Scheduled To Perform On January 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two days before releasing new album “Nightfall,” Little Big Town will return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the country group for the January 15 “Fallon” episode. The Little Big Town performance will close an episode that also features Robert Downey, Jr and Aidy Bryant.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” musical guests include Nathaniel Rateliff (January 8), Patti Smith (January 9), Karol G (January 10), Stormzy (January 13) and Black Pumas (January 14). Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

Monday, January 13: Guests include Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam and musical guest Stormzy. Show 1186

Tuesday, January 14: Guests include Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and musical guest Black Pumas. Show 1187

Wednesday, January 15: Guests include Robert Downey, Jr., Aidy Bryant and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1188