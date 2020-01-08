in TV News

Caitlyn Smith Confirmed For Performance On January 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Caitlyn Smith will take the stage on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Caitlyn Smith on LNSM | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

To heighten anticipation for her new album, singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith will make an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC says Smith will perform her single “Long Time Coming” on the January 15 episode of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Billy Porter and Amy Klobuchar.

“Long Time Coming” appears on Smith’s forthcoming album “Supernova,” which is due March 13, 2020.

Official listings follow:

Wednesday, January 8: Guests Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss), M. Night Shyamalan (Servant) and musical guest SHAED (“Trampoline” EP: MELT). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0933

Thursday, January 9: Guest Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0934

Friday, January 10: Guests Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher) and musical guest Jon Pardi (“Heartache Medication,” Album: Heartache Medication). (OAD 11/26/19)

Monday, January 13: Guests Bobby Cannavale (Medea), Amber Tamblyn (Era of Ignition) and Christian Siriano (Project Runway). Show 0935

Tuesday, January 14: Guests Will Smith (Bad Boys for Life) and Michael Cruz Kayne (The Exhibition at Public Arts, New York Asian Comedy Festival). Show 0936

Wednesday, January 15: Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith (“Long Time Coming,” Album: Supervova). Show 0937

Caitlyn Smithlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Little Big Town Scheduled To Perform On January 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”