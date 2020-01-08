Caitlyn Smith Confirmed For Performance On January 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

To heighten anticipation for her new album, singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith will make an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC says Smith will perform her single “Long Time Coming” on the January 15 episode of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Billy Porter and Amy Klobuchar.

“Long Time Coming” appears on Smith’s forthcoming album “Supernova,” which is due March 13, 2020.

Official listings follow:

Wednesday, January 15: Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith (“Long Time Coming,” Album: Supervova). Show 0937