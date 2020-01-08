First Look: Larry David Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for a new season on Sunday, January 19.

To support the new cycle of episodes, star and creator Larry David appears on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

David appears as the lone guest on Wednesday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. The appearance is the first of two talk consecutive talk show visits for David; he will next be appearing on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

As for “Colbert,” it will air Wednesday night at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: