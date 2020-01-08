in TV News

First Look: Larry David Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Larry David appears on Wednesday’s “Colbert” episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Larry David during Wednesday's January 8, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for a new season on Sunday, January 19.

To support the new cycle of episodes, star and creator Larry David appears on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

David appears as the lone guest on Wednesday’s edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. The appearance is the first of two talk consecutive talk show visits for David; he will next be appearing on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

As for “Colbert,” it will air Wednesday night at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:

