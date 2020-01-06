in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart From Early Airplay

“Yummy” makes an airplay-driven debut.

Justin Bieber - Yummy video | Def Jam

As it debuted on January 3, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” missed Billboard’s December 27-January 2 sales and streaming tracking period.

It did, however, arrive with three days remaining in the Billboard radio tracking week. That airplay, alone, yields a debut on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Yummy” starts at #13 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. It accounts for sales, streaming and radio activity.

As the next chart cycle will account for the song’s first full week of sales, streaming and radio activity, “Yummy” is a lock to debut prominently on next week’s edition of the main Hot 100. Billboard will reveal its position next Monday.

