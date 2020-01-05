Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” Goes Top 15

The first Mediabase pop radio airplay chart of 2020 yields new peak positions for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer.” The former enters the Top 10, while the latter cruises into the Top 15.

Played 9,490 times during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” rises three places to #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 399.

“Hot Girl Bummer” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #15. The song received 6,285 spins, besting last week’s count by 277.

— As “Hot Girl Bummer” enters the Top 15, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” re-enters. The Swift album title track ascends two places to #14 despite a loss in airplay.