Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Remains #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart

The reign does not stop for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” which earns a second consecutive week atop the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

“Don’t Start Now” indeed remains the top song at nightclubs, as defined by Billboard’s survey of DJ playlists.

Up one place, Riton & Oliver Heldens’ “Turn Me On (featuring Vula)” earns #2 on this week’s chart. Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” concurrently falls one spot to #3.

Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” and Halsey’s “Graveyard” hold steady this week, retaining their #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

— The chart’s top debut comes from Jennifer Lopez, whose “Baila Conmigo” earns #39.