Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Scores Plenty Of Thursday Night Airplay

Justin Bieber’s new single “Yummy” received an unsurprisingly enthusiastic welcome upon launching late Thursday night.

It began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart immediately upon release. By mid-Friday morning, it was #1 on the all-genre chart.

“Yummy” also received prime positioning on key Spotify and Apple playlists, including the former’s New Music Friday and Today’s Top Hits and the latter’s New Music Daily and A-List Pop. Coupled with the enthusiasm it would have generated in any scenario, “Yummy” is sure to post big opening day streaming numbers.

The song also received immediate support at radio. Many stations will be playing the song every hour throughout release day; since it technically launched late Thursday night in non-ET markets, it already registered plenty of spins.

According to Mediabase, Honolulu rhythmic station 93.9 The Beat played the song 5 times Thursday night. LA pop station 102.7 KIIS FM and Portland pop station Live 95.5 each offered 4 spins. Dozens of other pop and rhythmic stations played the song once, twice or three times.

The song also received attention from a few hot adult contemporary stations.

“Yummy” will receive a further boost when its official music video launches at 12PM ET/9AM PT Saturday.