H.E.R. Scheduled To Perform On January 6 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The first “Late Night With Seth Meyers” of 2020 will feature a visit from H.E.R..

NBC confirms the Grammy winner (and 2020 nominee) for the January 6, 2020 edition of its late-night talk show. Per tentative listings, she will perform “Slide” on the broadcast.

The performance will follow host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Elizabeth Warren and David Byrne. Caitlin Kalafus will also be present, sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

Official listings (including this week’s re-run lineup) follow:

Monday, December 30: Guests Gloria Steinem (The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson & Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America) and musical guest Wilco (“Love is Everywhere (Beware),” Album: Ode to Joy). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/4/19)

Tuesday, December 31: Guests Kristin Chenoweth (For the Girls: Live on Broadway, Album: For the Girls), Michael Kelly (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Sinéad Burke (As Me with Sinéad). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/5/19)

Wednesday, January 1: Guests Sienna Miller (21 Bridges), Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Jacqueline Woodson (Red at The Bone). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/18/19)

Thursday, January 2: Guests Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Jean Smart (Watchmen) and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson). Chris Johnson sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/14/19)

Friday, January 3: Guests Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Jonathan Groff (Frozen 2) and musical guest Hozier (“Jackboot Jump,” Album: Wasteland, Baby!). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/20/19)

Monday, January 6: Guests Senator Elizabeth Warren (2020 Presidential Campaign), David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia) and musical guest H.E.R. (“Slide”). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0931