Ellie Goulding’s “River” Cover Claims #1 On Final UK Singles Chart Of Decade

The Joni Mitchell cover rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Ellie Goulding - River | Polydor/Interscope

Ellie Goulding closes the 2010s decade by returning to #1 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Up ten places, the pop star’s cover of “River” claims the throne on this week’s chart. The song, which is Goulding’s third career #1, is the final chart-topper of the 2010s decade. It seizes the throne from LadBaby’s “I Love Sausage Rolls,” which sinks to #57 after claiming the annual Christmas #1.

Goulding previously hit #1 with “Burn” and “Love Me Like You Do.”

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ascends six spots to #2 on this week’s chart, as Wham!’s “Last Christmas” rises two places to #3.

Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York (featuring Kirsty MacColl)” (#4, +10) and Stormzy’s “Own It (featuring Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)” (#5, -3) complete the Top 5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

