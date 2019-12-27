Ellie Goulding’s “River” Cover Claims #1 On Final UK Singles Chart Of Decade

Ellie Goulding closes the 2010s decade by returning to #1 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Up ten places, the pop star’s cover of “River” claims the throne on this week’s chart. The song, which is Goulding’s third career #1, is the final chart-topper of the 2010s decade. It seizes the throne from LadBaby’s “I Love Sausage Rolls,” which sinks to #57 after claiming the annual Christmas #1.

Goulding previously hit #1 with “Burn” and “Love Me Like You Do.”

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ascends six spots to #2 on this week’s chart, as Wham!’s “Last Christmas” rises two places to #3.

Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York (featuring Kirsty MacColl)” (#4, +10) and Stormzy’s “Own It (featuring Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)” (#5, -3) complete the Top 5.