Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Reaches #1 On Billboard Dance Club Songs; Sam Smith, Halsey Songs Enter Top 5

“Don’t Start Now” tops this week’s Dance Club Songs chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” which was #3 on last week’s Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, ascends to #1 this week.

The song seizes the throne from SHAED’s “Trampoline,” which spent a single week in the pinnacle position. “Don’t Start Now” represents Lipa’s seventh number one on the chart.

Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN’s “RITMO” rises to #2 this week, while Riton & Oliver Heldens’ “Turn Me On (featuring Vula)” climbs one place to #3.

Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” and Halsey’s “Graveyard” both enter the Top 10 this week, with the former rising four places to #4 and the latter jumping six spots to #5.

Billboard Dance Club Songs uses DJ playlists to rank the top songs in night clubs.

