Dua Lipa, Ava Max Talk About What Defined 2019 Ahead Of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Performances

ABC will be ringing in the new year with its iconic “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” beginning at 8PM ET this Tuesday.

As always, the special will feature a variety of musical performers, some of whom will take the stage at the annual Hollywood party. Ahead of the event, two of the night’s performers — Dua Lipa and Ava Max — joined ABC’s press team to reflect on 2019. They also discussed the upcoming special.

Highlights from their interviews follow:

Dua Lipa

On New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

It’s my second year being on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It’s always so fun. I love the energy – it’s always exciting to get to celebrate with your fans and your listeners; to do something special and, obviously, wear something glittery.

On what defined 2019

Starting the release of my new music in 2019, which kind of sets me up for everything that’s to come in 2020 has been really exciting for me. It’s a new chapter, kind of in preparation for the new year. I feel like that’s been a special moment for me.

Ava Max

On what she’ll be performing

I’ll be performing Freaking Me Out and Sweet But Psycho. Sweet But Psycho is the reason why I’m here, why this whole year is the way it is, and why I’ve traveled to over 27 countries. It changed my life, so that’s why, mainly, I’m performing Sweet But Psycho. And I love the track, and it means a lot to me. Freaking Me Out is actually a newer track that means a lot to me as well. It’s just a really romantic track that is nothing like any of my [other] music.

On what defined 2019

I feel like every day has been a defining moment. This past year has been insane, I feel like I’ve done so many things I never thought I’d do, ever: perform at Wembley Stadium, make a music video with Joseph Kahn, who’s legendary, for “Torn,” and perform [at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve].