in TV News

Kelly Clarkson To Perform 1D’s “You & I,” Chat With Rob Gronkowski On January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Kelly Clarkson returns with new episodes the week of January 6.

Kelly Clarkson Show | Adam Christopher/NBCU

Listings have arrived for the first “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes of 2020.

One of the episodes will feature Rob Gronkowski. The former New England Patriot will chat with Kelly on the January 7 edition of the daytime talk show.

The episode will also feature appearances by Luis Fonsi, Jenna Dewan and Curtis Stone. Kelly will also perform One Direction’s “You & I” as her “Kelly-Oke” song.

The latest “Kelly” listings follow:

January 6 – Andy Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Jake Hoot performs (Kelly-Oke Song: It Must Have Been Love)
January 7 – Rob Gronkowski, Luis Fonsi, Jenna Dewan, Curtis Stone (Kelly-Oke Song: You & I)
January 8 – Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Eric Winter, Scott Conant (Kelly-Oke Song: I’m Every Woman)
January 9 – Ben Feldman, Reed Newman, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Danny Seo (Kelly-Oke Song: Something To Talk About)
January 10 – David Dobrik, Octavia Spencer (Kelly-Oke Song: Sunflower)

jenna dewankelly clarksonluis fonsione directionrob gronkowski

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Heads For Top 50 At Pop Radio