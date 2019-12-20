Mariah Carey Performed “All I Want For Christmas Is You” On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

For the third and final night of her “Late Late Show With James Corden” Christmas takeover, Mariah Carey performed one of the biggest Christmas songs of all-time — and the current #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
Indeed, she sang her iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
The performance closed a noteworthy episode that also featured Carpool Karaoke with Billie Eilish, a comedy segment with Corden’s “Cats” castmates, and a Boyz II Menorah segment with Charlie Puth, Zach Braff, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
Photos from Carey’s performance follow; a video will be posted upon availability.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…