in TV News

Mariah Carey Performed “All I Want For Christmas Is You” On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

Mariah Carey took the stage on Thursday’s “Late Late Show.”

Mariah on Corden | Terence Patrick/CBS

You knew it was coming.

For the third and final night of her “Late Late Show With James Corden” Christmas takeover, Mariah Carey performed one of the biggest Christmas songs of all-time — and the current #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, she sang her iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The performance closed a noteworthy episode that also featured Carpool Karaoke with Billie Eilish, a comedy segment with Corden’s “Cats” castmates, and a Boyz II Menorah segment with Charlie Puth, Zach Braff, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Photos from Carey’s performance follow; a video will be posted upon availability.

Mariah Carey performs ÒAll I Want For Christmas is YouÓ from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, December 19, 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Mariah Carey performs ÒAll I Want For Christmas is YouÓ from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, December 19, 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Mariah Carey performs ÒAll I Want For Christmas is YouÓ from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, December 19, 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

cbsjames cordenmariah careythe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

First Look: Dua Lipa Delivers Performance On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”