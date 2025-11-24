Sydney Sweeney, Tom Pelphrey, Alex G Scheduled For December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will open December in a big way, featuring a compelling lineup for the December 1 installment.
According to the network, Sydney Sweeney will appear as the lead interview guest. The visit will mark Sweeney’s second of 2025; she previously appeared on “The Tonight Show” in June.
Tom Pelphrey, who received acclaim for his work in the HBO series “Task,” will also appear for an interview.
Later, Alex G will deliver a musical performance.
“The Tonight Show” will air three originals during the final week of November, taking off Monday and (as usual) Friday. A complete look at this week’s listings follow:
Monday, November 24: Guests include Rosalía, DJ Khaled and musical guest Rosalía. (OAD 11/16/25)
Tuesday, November 25: Guests include Tim Allen, Lili Reinhart and comedian Dusty Slay. Show #2219
Wednesday, November 26: Guests include Denis Leary, Zoey Deutch and musical guest AVTT/PTTN. Show #2220
Thursday, November 27: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Joe Keery, Philip Barantini and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #2221