Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Benson Boone’s latest single continues to win support.

Benson Boone by David Roemer, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Benson Boone’s music continues to resonate with pop radio programmers.

“Mr Electric Blue,” his latest official single, received another healthy showing of support at the format this week. Enough support, in fact, to rank as the week’s most added song.

“Mr Electric Blue” landed at another 28 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, leading to a narrow first-place finish on the add board.

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite,” a new option for 26 stations, registers as second-most added.

Meghan Trainor’s “Still Don’t Care” follows in third place with 20 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” in fourth. Katy Perry’s “bandaids” takes fifth place with 14 adds.

Credited with 13 new playlist pickups, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” earns sixth on the Mediabase pop add board. A2O May’s “PAPARAZZI ARRIVE” grabs seventh with 9 adds, Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea’s “Shake It To The Max” takes eight with 8, and Tame Impala’s “Dracula” earns 9th with 7.

With 6 adds each, David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones & I’s “Gone Gone Gone”, Kehlani’s “Folded,” and Steven Malcolm & KB’s “Yes (featuring For King & Country)” tie for sixth.

