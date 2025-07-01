Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Will Earn 7th Week As #1 Album In America, Lorde’s “Virgin” Projected For #2

As the June 27-July 3 tracking period comes to a close, Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” looks set to continue its impressive Billboard 200 reign.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate about 172K in US consumption activity this week. The combination of units from pure album sales, track sales, and track streams, the count will earn “I’m The Problem” a seventh consecutive week as America’s #1 overall album.

Lorde’s “Virgin” looks headed for the runner-up spot on the Billboard 200. Hits has the album debuting with 63K total US units.

Expected to account for 35K units, the pure sales figure should make “Virgin” the week’s best-selling album and yield a #1 bow on Billboard top Album Sales. The Wallen album, however, will ride its major edge in streaming to another week at #1 overall.

Two other noteworthy debuts will come from Katseye (“Beautiful Chaos,” projected for 40K units) and Russ (“Wild,” projected for 31K units). Solid sellers in their own rights, both will generate more than half their opening-week activity from pure album sales.