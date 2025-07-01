in Music News

Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“On My Mind” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

Rose and Alex Warren - On My Mind press photo by Jack Dytrych, courtesy of Atlantic Records

After earning the most added distinction at hot adult contemporary radio, Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” also claims first place on the Mediabase pop add board.

“On My Mind” won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, resulting in the first-place finish.

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” follows in second with 48 pickups, while an add count of 31 positions Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” in third.

Picked up by 23 new stations, Pitbull & Red One’s FIFA Sound take on “We Will Rock You” registers as fourth-most added. Lewis Capaldi’s “Survive” takes fifth place with 20 pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: MOLIY & Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea’s “Shake It To The Max” (20 adds, 6th-most), Jonas Brothers’ “No Time To Talk” (10 adds, 7th-most), Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” (7 adds, 8th-most), Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), Role Model’s “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Shaboozey’s “Good News” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie).

