First Look: Timothy Olyphant’s Clark Ross Becomes “The Mark” In “Stick” Episode 8, Debuting July 9

Pryce will confront his old nemesis in the next episode of “Stick.”

Timothy Olyphant and Lilli Kay in "Stick" (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)

In the seventh episode of “Stick,” Santi (Peter Dager) reconciled with Pryce (Owen Wilson) and Zero (Lilli Kay) and declared his desire to compete in the Ready State Invitational PGA Tour event.

Getting there as an amateur will, of course, require a sponsor exemption. And so we have a plot for the eighth episode: hustle Pryce’s ex-golf nemesis Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant) to secure that exemption.

Entitled “Clark The Mark,” the episode will chronicle the group’s plan to work the smarmy golfer and spokesperson. Pryce, per the description, will also get the chance to “prove he was always the better golfer.”

Clark, notably, said something cruel about Pryce’s late son — and received a punch in the mouth for his efforts — during their last head-to-head tournament.

The new episode will premiere on July 9; ahead of the launch, Apple TV+ shared publicity photos from the broadcast.

Timothy Olyphant, Owen Wilson, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Peter Dager in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Timothy Olyphant in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Owen Wilson in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Peter Dager in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Marc Maron, Owen Wilson, and Mariana Treviño in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Lilli Kay in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)
Timothy Olyphant and Lilli Kay in “Stick” (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)

