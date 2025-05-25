in Music News

Morgan Seatree & Florence + The Machine’s “Say My Name” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The remix ascends to #1 this week.

Say My Name remix audio cover | Positiva/Universal

Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The song, a rework of Florence + The Machine’s “Spectrum (Say My Name),” ascends one place to the top of this week’s chart. It received ~665 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 11.

Up three spots, Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” moves into the #2 position.

Mau P’s “The Less I Know The Better” slides two places to #3, while Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” drops a level to #4.

A one-place rise concurrently brings D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” to #5.

d.o.d.dom dollaflorence + the machinemau pMorgan seatreeoakssay my nametiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendrick Lamar & AzChike’s “Peekaboo” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart