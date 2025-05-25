Morgan Seatree & Florence + The Machine’s “Say My Name” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The song, a rework of Florence + The Machine’s “Spectrum (Say My Name),” ascends one place to the top of this week’s chart. It received ~665 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 11.

Up three spots, Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” moves into the #2 position.

Mau P’s “The Less I Know The Better” slides two places to #3, while Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” drops a level to #4.

A one-place rise concurrently brings D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” to #5.