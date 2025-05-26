Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Maroon 5 & LISA, Shaboozey Top 15; Jessie Murph, Kendrick Lamar Top 20

The latest Mediabase pop radio airplay chart features numerous moves, with new songs hitting the Top 10, Top 15, and Top 20.

Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” makes the Top 10 jump, rising one place to #10 on this week’s listing. The “eternal sunshine – brighter days ahead” track garnered 6,512 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 410.

Up three places, Maroon 5’s “Priceless (featuring LISA)” enters the Top 15 at #14. The song posted a tracking period play count of 3,858 (+645).

Shaboozey’s “Good News” also cracks the Top 15, in its case moving from #16 to #15 with 3,820 spins (+413).

Jessie Murph’s “Blue Strips” and Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” concurrently reach the Top 20.

“Blue Strips” rises eight places to #18 with 3,029 spins (+1,254), while “squabble up” ascends two spots to #20 with 2,566 (+212).