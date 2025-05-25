Kendrick Lamar & AzChike’s “Peekaboo” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” has spurred yet another radio chart-topper in “peekaboo.”

The song, which features AzChike, rises two spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“peekaboo” received ~6,624 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 825.

Drake’s “Nokia,” last week’s leader, slides to #2 on this week’s listing.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” slides one level to #3, as Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” enjoys a two-place gain to #4. Lil Tecca’s “Dark Thoughts” again closes out the Top 5, with the song retaining its peak #5 position.