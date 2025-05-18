in Music News

The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Arrow” officially earns #1 at alternative radio.

The Head And The Heart - Arrow lyric video screenshot

The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,086 times during the May 11-17 tracking period, “Arrow” rises two levels to #1. The spin count reflects a gain of 118 from last week’s mark.

Down one place, Jonah Kagen’s “God Needs The Devil” settles for #2.

Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” rises one position to #3, as Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” ascends a place to #4.

The Black Keys’ “The Night Before” concurrently falls three positions, settling for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

