The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,086 times during the May 11-17 tracking period, “Arrow” rises two levels to #1. The spin count reflects a gain of 118 from last week’s mark.

Down one place, Jonah Kagen’s “God Needs The Devil” settles for #2.

Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” rises one position to #3, as Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” ascends a place to #4.

The Black Keys’ “The Night Before” concurrently falls three positions, settling for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.